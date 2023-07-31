CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars, leading to his sack 11 months later.

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, said last week that former Ghana coaches Milovan Rajevac and Akonnor were paid $100,000 each after their dismissals.

However, reacting to this, Akonnor said although some compensation was paid to him, it was never up to the $100,000 being mentioned.

''I never received the kind of money the minister mentioned. I don’t want to put out how much they paid me but it was not $100,000 as the minister said,'' Akonnor said, as quoted by Graphic Sport.

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister in last week’s press conference admitted that both Rajevac and Akonnor were still owed some money.

He further revealed that the two coaches have threatened to head to court in order to retrieve the arrears owed them.

“We still owe Milovan [Rajevac]. All of C.K and Milovan, once their contract was terminated, we sat with them, negotiated their exit and C.K was paid $100,000 immediately after the negotiation same as Milovan,” Ussif said, as quoted by Joy Sports.

“We still owe both of them and we have payment scheduled which I will admit we have not followed because of constraints of funds. As and when we get funds, we will be paying the two coaches.”