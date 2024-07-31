Derek Boateng: Spain blocked Nico Williams from playing for Ghana because he's too good

In the case of Nico, the former Fulham anchorman said Spain blocked his chances of playing for the Black Stars after realising how good he is.

Derek Boateng wants Ghana to be proactive in courting Europe-born players

He was, however, quick to add that should the Ghana Football Association (GFA) become more proactive in tracking talented players of Ghanaian descent, they’ll be able to sway them before they even become stars.

“How can we lose players like Kobbie Mainoo, Jeremy Doku, Jeremie Frimpong, and Nico Williams,” Boateng told Kingdom FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Inaki is playing for us, but why couldn’t we get Nico? Because he is good and talented, Spain blocked his chances of playing for Ghana.

“We must do a lot more, and we shouldn’t wait until they are grown up and playing before we start talking to them. By then, their parents will not even allow it because we were not there from the beginning, so why now?”

Boateng played for the Black Stars between 2001 and 2013, having also helped the Black Satellites earn a runners-up medal at the 2001 U-20 FIFA World Cup.