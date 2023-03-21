German-born Kingsley Schindler replaces injured Tariq Lamptey in Black Stars squad

Schindler was born in Hamburg, Germany, but has never been capped by Ghana despite having roots in the West African country.

The right-back has been ever-present for Koln this season, playing 20 matches in the Bundesliga and making six appearances in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Schindler has already joined the rest of the Black Stars squad for training.

“Kingsley Schindler has been called up to replace the injured Tariq Lamptey for this week's TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola,” the GFA said.

“The German-born player who is yet to be capped by Ghana arrived in Accra on Monday to join the rest of the squad for the two crucial matches slated for Kumasi and Luanda respectively.”

Meanwhile, 17 players are currently in camp ahead of the double-header 2023 AFCON qualifier against Angola.

These are Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Joseph Wollacott, Alexander Djiku, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Patrick Kpozo, Daniel Amartey, Joseph Aidoo, Andre Ayew, Joseph Painstil, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salisu, Majeed Ashimeru and Edmund Addo.