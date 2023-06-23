GFA to honour retired Asamoah Gyan in grand style

Gyan officially announced his retirement while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward leaves the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement released by Gyan said he arrived at the decision to hang up his boots because he felt it was the right time.

Many have called on the Ghana FA to give Gyan a testimonial to honour him properly as he bows out from the game.

Reacting to this, the GFA’s general secretary said there are plans to celebrate the former national team captain in grand style.

Pulse Ghana

“He is a true legend. We have congratulated him and he deserves all the accolades for what he has done for all of us in terms of the development of the game and the wonderful memories he has given us over the years,” Harrison Addo told Asempa FM, as quoted by 3sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, in terms of what we have to do to celebrate him, we would have to take our time and plan together with him so that it can be done in grand style. So we will engage him and come out.”