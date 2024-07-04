Ghana placed in Pot 1 ahead of 2025 AFCON draw

The Black Stars are set to avoid some of the heavyweights on the continent after being seeded in Pot 1, alongside hosts Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Mali, Tunisia, Algeria Cameroon, South Africa and DR Congo.

Black Stars in Pot 1 for 2025 AFCON draw

Pot 2 also contains Burkina Faso, Gabon, Angola, and Zambia, amongst others, while Pot C includes Togo, Libya, Tanzania, Kenya and Mauritania.

A statement from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said the 48 teams will be drawn into 12 groups of four teams each, with the top two of every group qualifying for the AFCON.

“The highest ranked nations as per the latest FIFA Rankings issued out on 20 June 2024 will occupy Pot 1, with the same procedure to be followed for Pot 2, 3 and 4 to make up the 48 nations,” CAF said.

“The concluded draw of the qualifiers will be made up of 12 Groups of 4 teams (Group A to L), where the first and runners-up in the eleven (11) groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco, will gain qualification to the competition.”

