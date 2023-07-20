ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana remain outside top 10 in Africa in latest FIFA ranking

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Black Stars remain outside the top 10 teams in Africa, according to the Federation of International Football Association’s (FIFA) latest ranking.

Ghana occupies the 11th position on the continent and is also ranked 60 thon the global rankings by the world’s football governing body.

The team’s lack of progress on the rankings stems from its poor performances since the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where the Black Stars exited at the group stage.

Since the World Cup, Ghana has played three matches – all in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Black Stars of Ghana
The Black Stars of Ghana Pulse Ghana
Although Chris Hughton’s side remains unbeaten in their last three games, they’ve only won once in that period, including drawing goalless with Madagascar last month.

Meanwhile, Morocco continues to be the highest-ranked team in Africa, with Senegal and Tunisia being second and third, respectively.

Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria are fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, while Cameroon and Mali are seventh and eighth.

The Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 teams on the continent, as per FIFA’s latest rankings.

Meanwhile, two key members of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Executive Council have criticised Chris Hughton’s reign as Black Stars coach.

Chris Hughton: No player has permanent spot in Black Stars starting XI
Chris Hughton: No player has permanent spot in Black Stars starting XI Pulse Ghana

Randy Abbey and George Amoako, who are both Executive Council members, believe the 64-year-old has not been impressive so far.

“We are not too happy, we think there has to be a lot of improvement which needs to be made. We also don’t have all the time in the world, so we need to be fast about it,” Abbey told Takoradi-based Spice FM.

Amoako was equally scathing in his assessment of Hughton, telling Angel FM: “Have you seen Chris Hughton’s performance? He has played three matches. He hasn’t been impressive.

“If you look at the teams, Madagascar. I went to see the game against Angola and all the games I have seen we play under him. I am not really impressed. Let’s pray at least that we will qualify for the 2023 AFCON.”

The criticisms come in the wake of Ghana’s drab goalless draw against Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers last month.

