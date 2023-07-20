Ghana remain outside top 10 in Africa in latest FIFA ranking

The team’s lack of progress on the rankings stems from its poor performances since the Qatar 2022 World Cup, where the Black Stars exited at the group stage.

Since the World Cup, Ghana has played three matches – all in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Although Chris Hughton’s side remains unbeaten in their last three games, they’ve only won once in that period, including drawing goalless with Madagascar last month.

Meanwhile, Morocco continues to be the highest-ranked team in Africa, with Senegal and Tunisia being second and third, respectively.

Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria are fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, while Cameroon and Mali are seventh and eighth.

The Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso complete the top 10 teams on the continent, as per FIFA’s latest rankings.

Meanwhile, two key members of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Executive Council have criticised Chris Hughton’s reign as Black Stars coach.

Randy Abbey and George Amoako, who are both Executive Council members, believe the 64-year-old has not been impressive so far.

“We are not too happy, we think there has to be a lot of improvement which needs to be made. We also don’t have all the time in the world, so we need to be fast about it,” Abbey told Takoradi-based Spice FM.

Amoako was equally scathing in his assessment of Hughton, telling Angel FM: “Have you seen Chris Hughton’s performance? He has played three matches. He hasn’t been impressive.

“If you look at the teams, Madagascar. I went to see the game against Angola and all the games I have seen we play under him. I am not really impressed. Let’s pray at least that we will qualify for the 2023 AFCON.”

