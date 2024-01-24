Ghana to face Lionel Messi and Argentina in international friendly in March

The test match is meant to keep the team in shape ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

Meanwhile, Ghana are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Huhton after the country’s disastrous AFCON 2023 campaign.

A statement from the Ghana FA also said the Executive Council has decided to dissolve the technical team of the national team.

Hughton was appointed as Ghana coach in February 2023 as a replacement to Otto Addo but his tenure did not go according to plan.

The Black Stars have badly struggled in the last 11 months, winning just four times in 13 matches under the Irishman.

Ghana have also failed to win any of their last five matches in all competitions, a miserable run which includes defeat to Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The final straw was the Black Stars' disgraceful exit from the 2023 AFCON, where they failed to win a single game in a group that contained Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

