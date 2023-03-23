Kudus in, Andre Ayew out as Chris Hughton names Ghana’s starting line-up against Angola

In naming his maiden starting line-up since being appointed as Black Stars boss, Chris Hughton left the skipper entirely the out of the squad, with sources claiming it was a precaution.
Ghana captain Andre Ayew will not be involved this afternoon’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola.
Lawrence Ati Zigi, however, maintains his position in post, having been Ghana’s starting goalkeeper at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
He is flanked by a defensive quartet of Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Alexander Djiku and Daniel Amartey as Mohammed Salisu sits out due to injury.
Thomas Partey also starts as captain of the side and will be partnered in midfield by the returning Edmund Addo.
Premier League duo Jordan Ayew and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who play for Crystal Palace and Southampton, respectively, are tasked with providing width.
In-form Ajax star Mohammed Kudus has been deployed as a no.10, with Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams leading the line as lone striker.
The Black Stars will host Angola in an hours time at the Baba Yara Stadium as they aim to take control of Group E of the qualifying.
The fixture is the first of a double-header in the March international window, with the return leg slated for Luanda in four days time.
See Ghana’s starting XI against Angola below:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Denis Odoi
Gideon Mensah
Daniel Amartey
Alexander Djiku
Edmund Addo
Thomas Partey
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Jordan Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Inaki Williams
