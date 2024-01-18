Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams and Abdul Salis Samed have replaced Baba Iddrisu, Joseph Paintsil and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer in the starting line-up.
Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt
Chris Hughton has made three changes to the Ghana team that will face Egypt in their second Group B game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday (January 18, 2023) evening.
Richard Ofori, however, retains his position between the sticks, with the back four made up of Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku.
Salis Samed returns to anchor the defensive midfield position, while Majeed Ashimeru once again starts as the box-to-box midfielder.
In attack, Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew will play on the flanks, with Kudus playing right behind the main striker Antoine Semenyo.
The Black Stars are aiming to recover from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening group game last Sunday.
Hughton’s side failed to impress against the Island nation and were downed by a late goal following a defensive mix-up.
However, Ghana are looking to return to winning ways and also enhance their chances of qualifying out of Group B.
Egypt also did not win their opening game against Mozambique and needed a last-minute penalty from Mohamed Salah to salvage a draw.
The Black Stars’ line-up suggests Hughton is going for the kill, with the attacking quartet of Kudus, Ayew, Williams and Semenyo expected to trouble the Pharaohs.
See Ghana’s starting line-up against Egypt below:
GK – Richard Ofori
RB – Denis Odoi
LB – Gideon Mensah
CB – Mohammed Salisu
CB – Alexander Djiku
DM – Abdul Salis Samed
CM – Majeed Ashimeru
LW – Jordan Ayew
RW – Inaki Williams
AM – Mohammed Kudus
ST – Antoine Semenyo
