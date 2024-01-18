ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt

Emmanuel Ayamga

Chris Hughton has made three changes to the Ghana team that will face Egypt in their second Group B game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday (January 18, 2023) evening.

Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt
Mohammed Kudus returns as Ghana names starting XI against Egypt

Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams and Abdul Salis Samed have replaced Baba Iddrisu, Joseph Paintsil and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer in the starting line-up.

Recommended articles

Richard Ofori, however, retains his position between the sticks, with the back four made up of Denis Odoi, Gideon Mensah, Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku.

Salis Samed returns to anchor the defensive midfield position, while Majeed Ashimeru once again starts as the box-to-box midfielder.

ADVERTISEMENT

In attack, Inaki Williams and Jordan Ayew will play on the flanks, with Kudus playing right behind the main striker Antoine Semenyo.

The Black Stars are aiming to recover from their disappointing 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in their opening group game last Sunday.

Hughton’s side failed to impress against the Island nation and were downed by a late goal following a defensive mix-up.

However, Ghana are looking to return to winning ways and also enhance their chances of qualifying out of Group B.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egypt also did not win their opening game against Mozambique and needed a last-minute penalty from Mohamed Salah to salvage a draw.

The Black Stars’ line-up suggests Hughton is going for the kill, with the attacking quartet of Kudus, Ayew, Williams and Semenyo expected to trouble the Pharaohs.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against Egypt below:

GK – Richard Ofori

RB – Denis Odoi

ADVERTISEMENT

LB – Gideon Mensah

CB – Mohammed Salisu

CB – Alexander Djiku

DM – Abdul Salis Samed

CM – Majeed Ashimeru

ADVERTISEMENT

LW – Jordan Ayew

RW – Inaki Williams

AM – Mohammed Kudus

ST – Antoine Semenyo

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kudus, Inaki Williams benched as Ghana names starting XI against Cape Verde

Kudus, Inaki Williams benched as Ghana names starting XI against Cape Verde

In Pictures: When Essien, Muntari and Appiah used to run the Ghana midfield

Essien supports apology to Gyan, Appiah and other former Black Stars players

Ghana boasts 5th most expensive squad at 2023 AFCON worth €196 million

Ghana boasts 5th most expensive squad at 2023 AFCON worth €196 million

AFCON: Gov’t pays Black Stars supporters $400 each after threatening to return home

Gov’t gives Black Stars supporters in Ivory Coast $400 each after threatening to return home