‘This shambolic performance doesn't deserve salary’ – Ghanaians criticise Black Stars after USA thrashing

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media have torn into the Black Stars following their humiliating 4-0 defeat against the United States of America (USA).

Ghanaians say Black Stars don't deserve salaries after 4-0 defeat to USA
Ghanaians say Black Stars don't deserve salaries after 4-0 defeat to USA

The Black Stars put up a spineless performance and were duly punished in what was a one-sided first half at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The USA ran riots in the first half with a double from Giovanni Reyna added to by further strikes from Christian Pulisic and Leon Balogun.

After their 3-1 defeat to Germany a few days ago, the USA made a quick start to this game and their early domination paid off when Reyna slammed home from the rebound after just 10 minutes.

The Yanks continued to enjoy unchallenged incursions into Ghana’s area and were awarded a penalty when Pulisic was clumsily brought down in the box.

The AC Milan winger assumed the responsibility himself and scored from the spot to double to home side’s lead in the 22nd minute.

Balogon made it 3-0 before Reyna added a fourth late in the first half – easily firing a shot into the net from an indirect free-kick to put the game beyond Ghana’s reach.

The Black Stars have now lost both of the international games they were involved in this month after Mexico also handed them a 2-0 defeat last Sunday, and many Ghanaians were not happy with their performance.

Some, therefore, took to social media to slam the national team and to remind them to buck up ahead of the AFCON in January 2023:

See some of the comments below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

