Ghana’s Black Starlets to face Burkina Faso in WAFU U17 semi-final

Laryea Kingston’s side defeated the Ivory Coast 5-1 in their opening group game before following it up with another 2-0 win against Benin.

Ghana will now face Burkina Faso, who finished second in Group B behind Nigeria, in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Young Stallions also qualified from their group without tasting defeat and were only beaten by Nigeria to the top spot via goal difference after both teams garnered seven points from three matches.

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets also have a date with the Ivory Coast in the other semi-final game. The two teams that reach the final of the tournament will qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Black Starlets coach Kingston believes his side owes it a duty to Ghanaians to return to the pinnacle of youth football.

"Since 2017, Ghanaians have not seen the quality of the team that we enjoyed during the 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1999, and 2001 eras when we had a strong squad. So, if we manage to qualify this team, it would be amazing. For me, it would be the greatest joy," Kingston said.

"I know Ghanaians are eagerly waiting for this. They have worked hard and put a lot of things in place for us to succeed. However, it has been challenging because other countries are also developing. But I believe we are on the right path," he added.

"We take it one day at a time. Now that we are in the semi-finals, my technical team and I will prepare for any team we face on Saturday. We will be ready to face any opponent that comes our way.”