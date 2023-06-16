Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars

Paintsil, however, noted that none of the players is bothered by the stiff competition for places, adding that every player believes in himself.

AFP

“The winger position is the most competitive in the Black Stars,” the Genk star said, as quoted by 3Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a lot of strong wingers who are strong and talented. It’s a competition not only for the wingers but the whole team. On the wing side, it’s competitive but we are all one team and we enjoy seeing each other play.

“We are not bothered by whoever starts because we know the quality of each player and believe in each other. It’s a lovely thing to have competition because it gives us the confidence to do more. The aim is to ensure that Ghana qualifies for every competition.”

Pulse Ghana

Paintsil ended the 2022/23 campaign as Ghana's top scorer in Europe, having scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will take on Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT