ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Genk forward Joseph Paintsil believes there’s more competition for the winger position than any other in the Black Stars.

Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars
Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars

The 25-year-old said the national team has a lot of talented wingers, which makes the position the most competitive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Paintsil, however, noted that none of the players is bothered by the stiff competition for places, adding that every player believes in himself.

Genk s Joseph Paintsil
Genk s Joseph Paintsil AFP

“The winger position is the most competitive in the Black Stars,” the Genk star said, as quoted by 3Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a lot of strong wingers who are strong and talented. It’s a competition not only for the wingers but the whole team. On the wing side, it’s competitive but we are all one team and we enjoy seeing each other play.

“We are not bothered by whoever starts because we know the quality of each player and believe in each other. It’s a lovely thing to have competition because it gives us the confidence to do more. The aim is to ensure that Ghana qualifies for every competition.”

Joseph Paintsil of Genk
Joseph Paintsil of Genk Pulse Ghana

Paintsil ended the 2022/23 campaign as Ghana's top scorer in Europe, having scored 18 goals and provided 14 assists.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will take on Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Hughton’s side currently sits at the top of Group E, which also contains Angola and the Central African Republic.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars

    Joseph Paintsil: Winger position the most competitive in Black Stars

  • Abednego Tetteh expresses disappointment after Black Stars snub

    Abednego Tetteh expresses disappointment after Black Stars snub

  • Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

    Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Video: Ernest Nuamah trends after bamboozling Denis Odoi in Black Stars training

Alphonso Davies: My mother said no to idea of playing for Ghana

Alphonso Davies: My mother said no to idea of playing for Ghana

Video: Thomas Partey celebrates 30th birthday in Black Stars camp with special cake

Video: Thomas Partey celebrates 30th birthday in Black Stars camp with special cake

Photos: How Black Stars arrived in camp with all the drip

Photos: How Black Stars arrived in camp with all the drip