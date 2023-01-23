Kwasi Appiah: I’m more qualified for Black Stars job

Appiah has already had two stints with the national team, with his first being from 2012 to 2014 when he led Ghana to the World Cup in Brazil.

He was reappointed as Black Stars coach in 2017, taking over from former Chelsea and Portsmouth manager Avram Grant.

However, his tenure came to an end on December 31, 2019 after the Ghana Football Association (GFA).declined the chance to have it renewed.

Last week, Appiah announced that he had applied to coach the national team for a third stint and believes he is more qualified than ever.

"Even though I had no intention of applying for the position, I later decided to do so just to correct the wrong impression that no local coach was qualified for the Black Stars job," he told the Graphic Sports.

"All along I thought the GFA was headhunting for a new coach because I didn't hear any announcement inviting applications from interested coaches.

"So when I heard that many foreign coaches had already applied, I also decided to apply to put it on record that local coaches also have what it takes to handle the Black Stars.”

Appiah added: "The last time we checked I had introduced about 40 players to the Black Stars in recent times. These are the players who are carrying the team and holding aloft the Ghana flag now.”