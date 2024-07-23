Mathew Cudjoe is the only Ghanaian player with Kudus’ qualities – Anim Addo

He explained that the 20-year-old has what it takes to be an able deputy to the West Ham United star in the Black Stars.

Pulse Ghana

Anim Addo backs Anim Cudjoe for Black Stars

ADVERTISEMENT

“The boy’s talent is beyond normal. If you look at Mohammed Kudus in the Black Stars, my son is the only one in Ghana who has those qualities that Kudus possesses,” he told Luv FM.

“If we give him the opportunity and he gets the right environment and the right structure. Matthew should be on the Black Stars team, at minimum as a bench player.

“The day Kudus is not sparkling and needs to be substituted, Matthew is the player we should be thinking of because all those qualities Kudus has, Matthew has them too. Matthew is fearless, and you know it. It's not easy to get young chaps with that kind of mentality and heart, and we need to use them.”

Pulse Ghana

Cudjoe burst onto the scene five years ago as a teenager when he joined Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko on loan.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an impressive campaign with the Porcupine Warriors, the winger spent one more year with Legon Cities before signing for Scottish side Dundee United in late 2021.

The talented winger was also part of the Black Satellites side that won the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, and he believes it’s only a matter of time before he earns his first Black Stars call-up.