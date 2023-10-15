ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Mexico 2-0 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first defeat under Chris Hughton

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana endured a frustrating outing and were ultimately beaten by Mexico in Sunday’s international friendly at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Mexico 2-0 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first defeat under Chris Hughton
Mexico 2-0 Ghana: Black Stars suffer first defeat under Chris Hughton

A much-changed Black Stars side was unable to withstand the might of El Tri, who cruised to a 2-0 victory following second-half goals from Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna.

Recommended articles

Despite naming a decent team for Sunday morning’s encounter, Chris Hughton still left out some of his trusted lieutenants.

The Ghana coach was forced to pick an inexperienced backline, with Salisu Mohammed, Alexander Djiku, Daniel Amartey and Tariq Lamptey all ruled out due to injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the absence of the aforementioned, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo and Nicholas Opoku started in a three-back while Lawrence Ati Zigi was in post.

Kingsley Schindler and Gideon Mensah played as wing-backs and Elisha Owusu partnered the returning Thomas Partey in midfield.

Mohammed Kudus and Joseph Paintsil provided width on the flanks, with Antoine Semenyo also starting as the main striker.

The Black Stars looked disjointed for large spells but managed to keep their opponents at bay in the first half, while creating some half-chances along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, all their hard work unraveled early in the second half when Lozano cut in from the left to beat Ati Zigi at his near post.

Hughton introduced Jordan Ayew, Inaki Williams, Ernest Numah and Abdul Salis Samed in the second half, but these substitutions had very little impact.

Rather, Mexico killed off any hopes of a comeback in the 72nd minute, Antuna racing away from Ghana’s defenders before slotting past the onrushing Zigi to make it 2-0.

The defeat to El Tri is the first suffered by Hughton since he replaced Otto Addo as coach of the Black Stars after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ghana will be aiming to return to winning ways when they play the USA in another international friendly on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arsenal physio Simon Murphy accompanies Partey to Black Star camp in US

Arsenal physio Simon Murphy accompanies Partey to Black Star camp in US

https://twitter.com/julietbawuah/status/1711079450517909833

2023 AFCON Draw: Ghana avoids Nigeria in group stages but could face Morocco, Senegal

Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Djiku ruled out of Mexico, USA friendlies

Amartey, Tariq Lamptey, Djiku ruled out of Mexico, USA friendlies

2023 AFCON: Ghana draws Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B

2023 AFCON: Ghana draws Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B