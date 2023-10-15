‘No shot on target in 90 minutes’ – Ghanaians react to Black Stars’ 2-0 loss to Mexico

A much-changed Black Stars side was unable to withstand the might of El Tri, who cruised to a 2-0 victory following second-half goals from Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna.

The defeat to Mexico is the first suffered by Hughton since he replaced Otto Addo as Ghana’s head coach after the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

While the result was disappointing, some Ghanaian fans also felt the team did not play well and didn’t deserve anything from the game.

A statistic from the game that particularly didn’t enthuse the supporters was the fact that the Black Stars could not muster a single shot on target against El Tri.

Some fans, therefore, took to microblogging site X (Twitter) to slam the team’s performance against Mexico.

Here are some of the reactions:

