Mohammed Polo wants Chris Hughton sacked after just 3 matches in charge

Hughton’s side was frustrated for large spells by the resolute Malagasies, who restricted Ghana to just one shot on target in 90 minutes.

The result means Hughton remains unbeaten since taking charge of the Black Stars, but has won just one in three games thus far.

Polo believes there have been no signs of progress under the former Newcastle United boss and wants him replaced sooner rather than later.

“In the local league, we have better coaches who play quality football and are far superior to Chris,” he told Rainbow Sport, as quoted by 3news.

“We have witnessed the level of excellence they bring to their games and the calibre of players they develop. These coaches are unquestionably superior to the current coach of the Black Stars. We must dismiss him and appoint a better coach who understands excellent football.”

Polo added: “I want to emphasise that these coaches have played quality football and should be selected or appointed as the head coach of the national team.

“The quality players we see in the local league are trained and nurtured by our local coaches. So, if these coaches are developing fantastic players and playing quality football, we should give them the job because they deserve it.”