Ghana has only 5.3% chance of winning 2023 AFCON

Chris Hughton’s side is paired in Group B alongside Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde and will begin their AFCON campaign against the latter on Sunday.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted which teams are the favourites and the chances of every other country.

The supercomputer picked defending champions Senegal as the favourites with a 12.8% chance, followed by hosts the Ivory Coast with a chance of 12.1%.

2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco are third on the list of favourites with a chance of 11.1%, while Algeria, Egypt and Nigeria are right behind in that particular order.

Ghana are ninth favourites to win the AFCON, with a chance slim of 5.3% as they head into the tournament.

“Holders Senegal are our favourites, with the Opta supercomputer giving the Lions of Teranga a 12.8% chance of defending the trophy,” Opta’s supercomputer predicted.

“Ivory Coast are assigned a 12.1% chance of becoming the first home victors since Egypt in 2006. Morocco (11.1%) are the supercomputer’s third favourites after becoming the first African side to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in 2022.

“Algeria are fourth favourites with a 9.7% chance of glory, while Egypt (8.5%), Nigeria (8.1%), Cameroon (7.4%), Tunisia (6.3%) and Ghana (5.3%) are the other teams with hopes rated above 5%.”