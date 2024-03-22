ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria are vulnerable despite reaching AFCON final – Otto Addo

Pulse Contributor

Ghana head coach Otto Addo believes although Nigeria are a formidable team, the Super Eagles are also vulnerable.

Addo will lead the Black Stars out against Nigeria in an international friendly on Friday, March 22, in Marrakesh, Morocco.

However, Ghana are heading into the game as underdogs, having underperformed at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles, on the other hand, are huge favourites after greatly impressive at the AFCON, where they reached the final.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s friendly, Otto Addo acknowledged Nigeria’s superiority but said they were also vulnerable.

“I think we have observed them well, we know what to expect from them. They have really, really strong and experienced players, even though I guess not all of them are here,” the Black Stars coach said.

“I think they have a very, very strong squad. We expect them to be very hard to break against the ball but also with the ball, which you saw at the African Cup of Nations, they are really, really good in offensive transmissions, they have fast players on the wings, tall players upfront who can hold the ball no matter who comes, with a really, really solid back chain so it’s going to be tough.”

He added: “But we know what we can do and we know how to play against such a host and even though they went to the final, they showed in some matches that they are vulnerable so anything can happen. I am just hoping that we get a good start and we can end this game as the winning team.”

Ghana has now lost to Nigeria since 2006.

