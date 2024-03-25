Black Stars are not favourites against Uganda – Otto Addo

Addo’s second stint with Ghana started on a slow note following the Black Stars’ 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nigeria in last Friday’s international friendly.

The defeat was Ghana’s first against their West African rivals in 18 years, and Addo and his charges are aiming to return to winning ways when they face Uganda next.

Ahead of Tuesday’s friendly, Addo has warned his players to not expect an easy game against the Cranes, who he described as a team with very good players.

“Yeah, we have Uganda on Tuesday and the boys I think they played good but if they think it will be an easy game, then they are wrong. Uganda is very, very good. I watched them a little bit before now, I have to go deeper,” the Ghana coach told Ghanafa.org.

“They have really, really good players, we have to have a good plan if we want to win this game. I don’t see us as favourites; it will be an even game. We have to rest now, I have to think about how we play, and maybe we need some fresh legs.

“For me the most important thing is to get options and to get solutions for the upcoming games so these friendly matches are very, very important for us to know how they play and how they can adapt and take it to the World Cup qualifiers in June.”

