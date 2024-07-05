‘Kwasi Appiah is a good coach, it’ll be difficult to beat Sudan’ - Otto Addo

The 64-year-old was the first indigenous coach to secure World Cup qualification with Ghana, while reaching the semi-finals of the AFCON.

He has also chalked some impressive results since being hired as the head coach of the Sudan national team in September 2023.

The Secretarybirds have lost just once in eight matches since he took charge and they currently sit at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.

Otto Addo acknowledged the transformation that Appiah has wrought in Sudan and said they’ll be tough opponents for the Black Stars.

“We have Sudan who are really, really doing well at the moment with Kwasi Appiah which I know personally. He is a very good coach,” Addo is quoted as saying by the GFA.

“They are not a known squad but like I said, they are doing really, really good at the moment in the World Cup qualification games, very, very tough to beat.

“It’s going to be a really big challenge to beat them and for this, we have to be at 100% best. But I am excited to play against them, and like I said it’s going to be tough. It’s not easy but we have a strong team and we surely can beat them, this is for sure.”