‘Kwasi Appiah is a good coach, it’ll be difficult to beat Sudan’ - Otto Addo

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Otto Addo has described Kwasi Appiah as a “very good coach” after the Black Stars were paired in the same group with Sudan in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Otto Addo says Kwasi Appiah's Sudan will be difficult to beat
Having served as Ghana’s assistant coach before having two stints as the country’s substantive head coach, Appiah knows the Black Stars very well.

The 64-year-old was the first indigenous coach to secure World Cup qualification with Ghana, while reaching the semi-finals of the AFCON.

He has also chalked some impressive results since being hired as the head coach of the Sudan national team in September 2023.

The Secretarybirds have lost just once in eight matches since he took charge and they currently sit at the top of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group, ahead of Senegal.

Otto Addo acknowledged the transformation that Appiah has wrought in Sudan and said they’ll be tough opponents for the Black Stars.

Otto Addo
We have Sudan who are really, really doing well at the moment with Kwasi Appiah which I know personally. He is a very good coach,” Addo is quoted as saying by the GFA.

“They are not a known squad but like I said, they are doing really, really good at the moment in the World Cup qualification games, very, very tough to beat.

“It’s going to be a really big challenge to beat them and for this, we have to be at 100% best. But I am excited to play against them, and like I said it’s going to be tough. It’s not easy but we have a strong team and we surely can beat them, this is for sure.”

Meanwhile, Appiah has said he will be targeting victory when Sudan face Ghana, but added that he wished to see both teams qualify for the AFCON.

Emmanuel Ayamga

