Partey could return from injury before AFCON, says Arteta

"We're not going to have those two (Partey and Tomiyasu), then we have the suspension of Kai [Havertz], so I think we're gonna have five out, but we have lots of other players willing to play,” Arteta said ahead of Arsenal Premier League game against West Ham United on Thursday.

"There is a chance. We'll have to see. They haven't trained yet but hopefully, they can evolve in the right way."

Partey is currently recovering from a groin injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the better part of the last two months.

The 30-year-old returned to mild training earlier in December but he is not expected to step on the football pitch again this year until early 2024.

With the AFCON set to kickstart in the Ivory Coast on January 13, 2024, it remains to be seen whether Partey will recover in time to feature in the tournament.

The Arsenal midfielder has, however, been included in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the AFCON, which is set to start in two weeks’ time.

Meanwhile, Ghana coach Chris Hughton has said Arsenal and Arteta don’t have a choice when it comes to releasing the player for the tournament.

“I don’t think it’s a debate. We have an AFCON in the month of January. This is when a particular country wants their players turning up for camp,” the Ghana coach said on talkSPORT.

“They [Arsenal and Arteta] don’t have a choice. I think what can happen and what has always happened is a relationship between clubs.