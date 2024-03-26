The Black Stars will face the Cranes in Marrakesh, Morocco, as they aim to recover from their 2-1 defeat to rivals Nigeria last Friday.
Ghana vs Uganda: Wollacott, Issahaku, Jordan Ayew start for Black Stars
Ghana coach Otto Addo has made five changes to his starting line-up for the international friendly against Uganda on Tuesday.
Jojo Wollacott has replaced Lawrence Ati-Zigi in the post, with Denis Odoi also coming in for Alidu Seidu at right-back.
Jerome Opoku and Edmund Opoku have also kept their place as a centre-back pair, while left-back Ebenezer Annan has been given a debut start.
In midfield, Francis Abu also makes his debut beside Abdul Salis Samed, while the trio Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah will support Antoine Semenyo, who will lead the line for Ghana against Uganda.
Here’s Ghana’s starting line-up against Uganda:
Jojo Wollacott
Denis Odoi
Edmund Addo
Jerome Opoku
Ebenezer Annan
Francis Abu
Abdul Salis Samed
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Ernest Nuamah
Jordan Ayew
Antoine Semenyo
