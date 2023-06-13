Video: Thomas Partey celebrates 30th birthday in Black Stars camp with special cake

The Arsenal star marked his 30th birthday on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, while in camp with the Ghana national team.
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey celebrated his 30th birthday in the company of his international teammates.
Partey wasn’t part of the Black Stars squad that reported to camp on Monday and later trained at the Accra Sports Stadium.
However, he reported to the Black Stars camp on Tuesday and even participated in his first training session later in the day.
Before that, though, the Ghana deputy captain was given a special treat after receiving a special cake for his birthday.
In a video shared on the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Twitter page, the midfielder is seen cutting the cake before sharing it with his teammates.
Partey is coming off a great personal season, where he helped Arsenal to finish second in the Premier League after running champions Manchester City close.
The former Atletico Madrid man was an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s side, playing 33 league games and contributing three goals.
The Black Stars will take on Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.
Chris Hughton’s side currently sits at the top of Group E, which also contains Angola and the Central African Republic.
Ghana could book their place at next year’s AFCON if they win against Madagascar.
