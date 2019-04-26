Faty, 28 collapsed while playing for Melanti Chiefs against Green Mamba in the Burundian topflight league after just 15 minutes on the pitch.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Papy Faty has been diagnosed with heart disease in the past, so it is believed he died of heart failure.

Bidvest Wits player’s death has been confirmed by one of the senior officials at Malanti Chiefs but he declined to reveal more information before the player's next of kin is informed.

Faty recently helped Burundi to qualify for their maiden Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was expected to be part of the Burundian team in the competition.

Papy Faty has had stints with several clubs both home and abroad including Inter Star in Burundi, Trabzonspor in Turkey, APR of Rwanda, Bidvest Wits in South Africa, etc.

Burundi have been drawn in Group B with Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea