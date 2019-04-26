The DC has also instructed the management of Prisons Ladies to report the supporter who allegedly assaulted Referee Theresa Bremansu to the police for questioning.

READ MORE: I was beaten like a thief: Referee Theresa Bremansu

Bremansu was allegedly assaulted by a fan when Prisons Ladies took on Ampem Darkoa in the Normalisation Committee’s Special Cup in Sunyani on April 7 2019.

It was reported that a supporter of Prisons Ladies run onto the pitch and handed Referee Theresa Bremansu a beating for poor officiating in the said game.

The referee after the match said that she was beaten like a thief.

Below is the Disciplinary Committee’s decision on the case. The full decision has been sent to Prisons Ladies FC:

DECISION

Prisons Ladies FC are fined an amount of GHC 5,000.00 payable within 14 days from April 24 2019, out of which fine an amount of GHC 2,000.00 shall be paid in compensation to Referee Theresa Bremansu.

The Club is ordered to produce the assaulter identified as belonging to the Club within 7 days from April 23 2019, before the police station with jurisdiction for the purposes of prosecution. The Club shall accordingly file to the GFA a written report of compliance with this order not later than May 2, 2019.

The Club shall be liable to a further sanction of 2 home match ban in any competition of the GFA anytime from the date of this decision, upon failure to fully comply with the orders herein.

On the player and team masseur (the accused) are acquitted and discharged on all counts. Though the Disciplinary Committee finds that their testimonies were not credible and full of inconsistencies, they are acquitted on procedural technical grounds particularly because of a patent defect in the charge preferred by the Prosecutor and also that it has not been proved beyond doubt that they were directly involved in the assault. That notwithstanding, the fact of the assault and the involvement of persons associated with the club is positively established by the evidence adduced before the Disciplinary Committee including documentary evidence by way of the exhibits and official reports.