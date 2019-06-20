CAF announced seven former footballers as ambassadors for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations including Ivorian duo Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure.

The rest of the names are Samuel Eto’o Fils, Raber Madger, Nwankwo Kanu, Mahmoud El Khatib and El Hadji Diouf.

One synonymous thing about the legends is that they are all former winners of the African Footballer of the Year award.

Four out of the seven ambassadors are also former winners of the Africa Cup of Nations with their countries.

Samuel Eto Fils was part of the Cameroonian team that won the AFCON in 2000 and 2002, while Yaya Toure captained the Elephant of Ivory Coast to an AFCON triumph in 2015.

Raber Madger played a key role when Algeria won their only continental title in 1990, while Mahmoud El Khatib was in the thick of event as Egypt won the 1986 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

In the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations which was held in Gabon, Ghanaian football great Abdul Razak ‘Golden Boy’ who won the AFCON in 1978 and the Africa Footballer of the Year award in the same year was selected as one of the ambassadors for the event.

The two other Ghanaians who could have secured a place in the ambassadors' list for the AFCON 2019 per the criteria for selection are Ibrahim Sunday, the first Ghanaian player to win the African Footballer of the Year in 1971 and Abedi Pele three times winner of the award.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will kick-off on Friday as hosts Egypt take on Zimbabwe in the opening game.