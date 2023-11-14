CAFWCL: Ampem Darkoa Ladies guaranteed $200,000 after reaching semi-finals

Joe Nana Adarkwah’s side won their opening group game 2-1 against defending champions FAR Rabat but suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of AS Mande.

However, Ampem Darkoa recovered from that loss to record a convincing 3-1 victory over Huracanes in their last group game.

The Techniman-based club will now face Sporting Casablanca in the semi-finals of the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Meanwhile, Ampem Darkoa defender Comfort Yebaoh was recently praised for deciding to speak Twi during a post-match interview.

Yeboah played an instrumental role with a double as the Ghana Women’s Premier League champions defeated FAR Rabat last Monday.

Having been adjudged the woman of the match for her brilliant performance, Yeboah conducted her post-match interview in the Twi language.

The defender opted to speak her local dialect, with a translator interpreting what she said to the English-speaking interviewer.

“It wasn’t an easy game, very difficult, but we fought and we were able to win the game. The coach spoke to us and assured us we can do it, and it really helped us,” she said through her translator.

Meanwhile, Ampem Darkoa could bag a total sum of $400,000 if they go on to win the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Below is a breakdown of the prize money for the competition:

Winners: USD 400 000

Runners-up: USD 250 000

Semi-finalists (2) USD 200 000

Third of Group (2) USD 150 000

Fourth of Group (2) USD 100 000