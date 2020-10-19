He was rushed to the hospital after showing signs of the deadly virus on Saturday.

His club Trabzonspor isolated him from the rets of the team after his Black Stars teammate Bernard Mensah tested positive for COVID-19

However, the forward had earlier tested negative for the virus, but a subsequent test on Sunday proved he has the virus.

A statement by Trabzonspor has confirmed the Ghanaians midfielder contracted the virus whiles on international break.

"After our football player Caleb Ansah Ekuban returned from the Ghana National team camp to Trabzon on October 13, it was learned that his roommate in the camp tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from the Turkish club Trabzonspor read.

"Our player, who was isolated and followed-up on the grounds that he was in contact with the positive case, was treated in the hospital with high fever complaints in the following days and the two PCR tests applied together were negative.

"Our football player, whose last test was positive on October 17, 2020, was taken to home isolation and his treatment started."

Caleb Ekuban is the 7th Black Stars player to test positive for Coronavirus after Ghana’s games against Mali and Qatar in Turkey.

Bernard Mensah became the first player to test positive for the virus and the likes of Gideon Mensah, Joseph Aidoo, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Jordan Ayew and Kassim Nuhu have all confirmed positive tests.