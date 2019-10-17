READ MORE: Black Stars players should be paid reasonable winning bonus: George Afriyie

The highest sports court in the world on Thursday delivered its verdict that the Normalisation Committee should respond to the request for an injunction on the GFA election by Palmer after the Normalisation Committee had reportedly refused to arbitrate on the matter upon the Tema Youth President’s request.

"The respondent is invited to respond to inform the CAS Court Office within TWO DAYS from the receipt of this letter by courier whether it agrees with the appellant's request," CAS wrote on Thursday in a letter addressed to the Acting General Secretary of the Ghana FA Alexander Asante.

"I note that the appellant has applied for provisional measures. In accordance with Article R37 of the code, is Respondent is granted a deadline until Monday 21 October, 2019 10am Swiss time to file its position on the Appellant's request," Caroline Fischer, Counsel to the CAS, wrote in the letter to the GFA.

It would be recalled that Wilfred Osei Palmer was disqualified from the GFA presidential election for failing to pay 10% of the transfer fee over the sale of Joseph Paintsil to Genk and also over questionable integrity.

The GFA presidential elections scheduled for Friday 25th October is in huge doubt following the latest directive from CAS.

The GFA President hopeful had reported the Normalisation Committee to FIFA, CAF, CAS and the Sports Ministry early this week.