Nyaho Tamakloe, who is a member of the Hearts of oak board of directors criticized Ghanaian footballers who return to the local scene to relaunch their career.

Charles Taylor who also returned to feature for Hearts of Oak after seeking greener pastures abroad had descended on the former Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), describing him as an archaic administrator and a loose talker.

“How much does he contribute to Hearts of Oak, he and his cohorts have become archaic,” Taylor told Asempa FM on Monday.

“If a player has returned from abroad to relaunch his career, you have to pamper him so he returns to the club.

The skillful playmaker called on Tamakloe to leave frontline football administration insisting that the attitude of the board member of Hearts of Oak would lead to the collapse of the club.

“These old administrators whose time is up, they want everyone’s downfall, the don’t want others to attain higher heights.

“How can he deny someone the chance to play for the club, Is Hearts of Oak for him, they just say anything and when you return fire for fire they will tag you as undisciplined

“Does he buy a player for Hearts of Oak, he’s capable of collapsing the club. Nyaho Tamakloe will collapse Hearts because all his utterances are unfortunate. I will say it bluntly they can kill me, I am not afraid of them.

“I don’t even listen to his likes again, because it is infuriating. If someone wants to relaunch his career, its up to the coach to observe him. How can you deny him that chance. Where should he go?” Taylor asked.

The Mercurial midfielder was part of the Hearts of Oak team that won a treble in 2000 winning the CAF Champions League, the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup.