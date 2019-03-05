Charles Taylor has reiterated that he was denied the chance of signing for Italian side Brescia, with the option of moving on to Juventus.

Taylor joined Hearts of Oak from Accra Great Olympics and helped the Phobians to win the CAF Champions League, Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup in 2000.

According to Charles Taylor who has now turned evangelist he was recommended to Brescia by Stephen Appiah, who was then plying his trade for the Italian outfit and they agreed to offer Hearts of Oak $400,000.

However, the deal fell through because the Accra giants told him they have a better deal for him in Switzerland, but it never happened.

"I went to Italy, I was with Brescia, Stephen Appiah actually invited me there," he told Delay on the Delay Show. "They actually agreed to sign me and give Hearts $400,000," he added.

"I was even told if I perform well at the club they will sell me to Juventus and Hearts will also earn a share out of that money. So I came back and prepared to leave."

"On a Wednesday I told Hearts I was leaving on Friday and they told me to stay because there was a better offer from Switzerland," he added.

Delay then asked if he was bitter with the club, Taylor answered strongly,"Yes, I am!"

The 37-year old developed an acrimonious relationship with the club and later joined their arch rivals Asante Kotoko.