Chelsea's Werner relieved by Champions League redemption

Having missed a sitter when the semi-final first leg finished in a 1-1 draw in Madrid, Werner made amends in the return on Wednesday with the opening goal in a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge which put the Blues into the final with a 3-1 win on aggregate.

"We were the dominant team for two games. That's why I'm glad I was able to make up for my mistake like this," Werner told Sky.

"A childhood dream for everyone in the dressing room has come true."

After a season blighted by a litany of high-profile misses, Werner was widely criticised after the first leg when his close-range effort was saved in Madrid.

"In the first leg I was the fool because I didn't get the ball in from five metres," the Germany striker added.

"I put this one away from five metres, even though it was a bit easier as there was no goalkeeper.

"It would have been bad if I hadn't finished that one either."

He gave Chelsea the first-half lead when Kai Havertz's chip rebounded off the bar, presenting Werner with an easy header into an empty net just short of the line.

The 25-year-old's 12th goal for Chelsea was only his second in his last 18 games since signing from RB Leipzig for £45 million ($62 million) last year.