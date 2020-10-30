The squad announcement will be made via the Association’s official facebook and YouTube channels, ‘Ghana Football Association’, during the live broadcast of GFA News.

Ghana will on Thursday, November 12, 2020 take on the North Africans in the first of a double header tie at the Cape Coast stadium, before travelling to Khartoum, five days later for the reverse fixture.

Coach C.K Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.

Ghana recently engaged Mali and Qatar in two friendly games in Antalya, Turkey, losing 3-0 to Mali and beating Qatar 5-1.

Ghana have won their first two games of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

They defeated the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 2-0 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, before they edged Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 in an away fixture.