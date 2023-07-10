Danlad Ibrahim is not good enough for any national team assignment – Taylor

Danlad conceded eight goals after three games and Taylor, who is an Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legend beleives the goalkeeper is not good enough and must be entertained at any national team.

"One goalkeeper (Danlad Ibrahim) conceded 8 goals in one tournament but here you guys say he is the best," he said as quoted by Football View.

"So you can clearly see that we are joking here," he added.

Meanwhile, the playing body and the technical team have been dissolved by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after the team failed to secure qualification for the Olympic Games.

Frederick Acheampong, Management Committee Chairman of the Black Meteors.

Speaking on the future of the technical team led by Ibrahim Tanko with assistance from Godwin Attram and Michael Osei, Acheampong said the ultimate aim was to qualify for the Olympics but after the failure, the technical team and the playing body will be dissolved.

"This team was put together for the purpose of qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and we failed to qualify so obviously, it will be dissolved," he told 3Sports.

"If it happens that Executive Council will discuss and consider another appointment or want the coach to continue, that will be in the powers of the Executive Council. I am not in the position to say whether they will continue or not because I don't make the appointment in terms of the national teams. It is the decision of the Executive Council.

"The team stands dissolved because we failed to qualify for the Olympic Games and we don't have any tournaments coming up next year," he added.