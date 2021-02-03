The defeat is WAFA's worst defeat in the GPL since returning to the top-flight in 2015. (with their name changed from Feyenoord to WAFA).

Although Legon Cities walloped WAFA 4-1 last season in the truncated league, the score doesn't count.

Dreams FC in the first half showed they wanted to carry the day, yet they failed to hit the back of the net.

Joseph Esso had a goal ruled out for an offside and they had a shout for a penalty turned down after Sulemana Fahadu had been brought down.

Just nine minutes into the second half, Sulemana Fahadu unleashed a belter to hand Dreams the lead.

Issah Ibrahim doubled the lead for the Dawu based side

Coach Vladislav Viric then handed youngster Abdul Nasir Saeed his debut, coming on to replace Fahadu Sulemana.

Ibrahim Issah made victory certain for the hosts when he netted the third goal in the 90th minute.

The win extends Dreams FC unbeaten run to six games under the Serbian trainer, the longest unbeaten streak by a team in this season’s Ghana Premier League.