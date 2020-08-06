The former Chelsea midfielder and the ex-Sunderland marksman were the only Ghanaian players who made the latest list of 10 ten richest African footballers.

Four times African footballer of the Year Samuel Eto Fils and two times African best Didier Drogba are occupying the first two spots, with a net worth of $140 million and $90 million, respectively.

Asamoah Gyan with a net worth of $30 million is 10th on the list with his compatriot Michael Essien taking the 9th place with a net worth of $32 million.

Essien made most of his money when he joined Chelsea in a career which saw him win the Premier League, Champions League and other domestic trophies, while Asamoah Gyan made a big-money move in terms of personal terms to Al Ain in 2011 before he sealed another mouthwatering one with Chinese side Shanghai SIPG, which made him one of the highest players in the world in 2015 at a time he was receiving $250,000 per week.