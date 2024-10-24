ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Europa League: Today’s fixtures and predictions

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

The UEFA Europa League continues tonight with more thrilling action as teams battle to secure crucial wins in their quest for a spot in the knockout stages.

Manchester United vs Fernabache
Manchester United vs Fernabache

Here are today’s fixtures and match predictions:

Recommended articles

Qarabag
Qarabag Pulse Ghana

Dutch powerhouse Ajax heads to the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium to face Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK in a Europa League showdown. Ajax has secured four points from their first two matches in the group stage, while Qarabag is still searching for their first points of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Both teams to score and 2.5

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce will host his former club Manchester United at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in what promises to be an exciting encounter. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since November 2016, when Mourinho’s Man United suffered a 2-1 loss to the Turkish giants in the Europa League group stage.

Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clash between two teams seeking their first win of the Europa League season, Roma will take on Dynamo Kiev at the Stadio Olimpico. After being humbled in their previous match in Sweden, Roma is looking to bounce back, while Dynamo Kiev is also desperate for points following two consecutive defeats.

Prediction: Over 1.5

Prediction: Over 2.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Over 2.5

Prediction: Over 2.5

Prediction: Over 1.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Over 1.5

Prediction: Over 1.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Over 1.5

Prediction: Over 2.5

Prediction: Over 1.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Over 2.5

Prediction: Over 2.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Over 1.5

Prediction: Over 1.5

Christopher Sededzi Kwame

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus urges Ghanaians to stand by the Black Stars despite poor performances

5 Times Ghana sports players escaped from camp abroad

5 Times Ghana sports players escaped from camp abroad

62% of Ghanaians want Otto Addo sacked according to Pulse Sports poll

62% of Ghanaians want coach Otto Addo sacked according to Pulse Sports poll

Black Stars at 2022 World Cup

‘We were lucky to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup’ - Otto Addo