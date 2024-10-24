Europa League: Today’s fixtures and predictions

Qarabag FK vs Ajax

Pulse Ghana

Dutch powerhouse Ajax heads to the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium to face Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK in a Europa League showdown. Ajax has secured four points from their first two matches in the group stage, while Qarabag is still searching for their first points of the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Both teams to score and 2.5

Fenerbahce vs Manchester United

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce will host his former club Manchester United at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in what promises to be an exciting encounter. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since November 2016, when Mourinho’s Man United suffered a 2-1 loss to the Turkish giants in the Europa League group stage.

Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5

AS Roma vs Dynamo Kiev

ADVERTISEMENT

In a clash between two teams seeking their first win of the Europa League season, Roma will take on Dynamo Kiev at the Stadio Olimpico. After being humbled in their previous match in Sweden, Roma is looking to bounce back, while Dynamo Kiev is also desperate for points following two consecutive defeats.

Prediction: Over 1.5

Midtjylland vs Union Saint-Gilloise

Prediction: Over 2.5

Eintracht Frankfurt vs RFS

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Over 2.5

PAOK vs Victoria Plzen

Prediction: Over 2.5

M. Tel-Aviv vs Real Sociedad

Prediction: Over 1.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Ferencvaros vs Nice

Prediction: Over 1.5

Lyon vs Besiktas

Prediction: Over 1.5

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Over 1.5

Anderletcht vs Ludogorets

Prediction: Over 2.5

Athletic Club vs Slavia Praha

Prediction: Over 1.5

ADVERTISEMENT

Malmo vs Olympiacos

Prediction: Over 2.5

Porto vs Hoffenheim

Prediction: Over 2.5

FC Twenty vs Lazio

ADVERTISEMENT

Prediction: Over 1.5

Rangers v FCSB