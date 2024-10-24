Europa League: Today’s fixtures and predictions

Here are today’s fixtures and match predictions:
The UEFA Europa League continues tonight with more thrilling action as teams battle to secure crucial wins in their quest for a spot in the knockout stages.
Qarabag FK vs Ajax
Dutch powerhouse Ajax heads to the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium to face Azerbaijani champions Qarabag FK in a Europa League showdown. Ajax has secured four points from their first two matches in the group stage, while Qarabag is still searching for their first points of the campaign.
Prediction: Both teams to score and 2.5
Fenerbahce vs Manchester United
Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce will host his former club Manchester United at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in what promises to be an exciting encounter. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since November 2016, when Mourinho’s Man United suffered a 2-1 loss to the Turkish giants in the Europa League group stage.
Prediction: Both teams to score and over 2.5
AS Roma vs Dynamo Kiev
In a clash between two teams seeking their first win of the Europa League season, Roma will take on Dynamo Kiev at the Stadio Olimpico. After being humbled in their previous match in Sweden, Roma is looking to bounce back, while Dynamo Kiev is also desperate for points following two consecutive defeats.
Prediction: Over 1.5
Midtjylland vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Prediction: Over 2.5
Eintracht Frankfurt vs RFS
Prediction: Over 2.5
PAOK vs Victoria Plzen
Prediction: Over 2.5
M. Tel-Aviv vs Real Sociedad
Prediction: Over 1.5
Ferencvaros vs Nice
Prediction: Over 1.5
Lyon vs Besiktas
Prediction: Over 1.5
Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar
Prediction: Over 1.5
Anderletcht vs Ludogorets
Prediction: Over 2.5
Athletic Club vs Slavia Praha
Prediction: Over 1.5
Malmo vs Olympiacos
Prediction: Over 2.5
Porto vs Hoffenheim
Prediction: Over 2.5
FC Twenty vs Lazio
Prediction: Over 1.5
Rangers v FCSB
Prediction: Over 1.5