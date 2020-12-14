His appointment is with immediate effect.

As such, Evans will be eligible to chair Regulatory Commissions and Appeal Boards for personal hearings.

This is the FA’s senior panel which hears the full range of cases in connection with disciplinary and other regulatory matters of football played in England, including on-the-field misconduct, doping, safeguarding, agent activity, and anti-discrimination.

Evans has been a member of the Football Association’s Anti-Discrimination panel for a number of years and sits as a chairman for these disciplinary panel hearings.

Mr. Amoah-Nyamekye is a registered FIFA match agent and a registered intermediary with the English Football Association. Evans has a strong focus on expanding his representation of professional football players and clubs both on a domestic and international level.

He has built on his connections in Africa and has been appointed by the West African Football Union (WAFU) to represent the interests of developing youth footballing talent in the region.