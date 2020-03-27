Thomas Abbey joined Hearts of Oak from Windy Professionals in Winneba and became an instant hit in the club.

One of his best seasons with the Phobians was the 2017 season when he bagged 13 goals for the Accra giants and subsequently earned a call-up to the Black Stars B for the WAFU Zone B Championship which he played a key role as Ghana won the tournament.

He left Hearts of Oak for Egyptian giants Ismaily, but he says he won't hesitate to return to his idol club when the opportunity avails itself, now that he is a free agent.

“I’m a free agent now and ready to sign for Hearts of Oak if only they give me good offer, why not, football is my job," he told Angel TV.

“If only they will sit down with me and offer me something good I will sign for them.” he ended.

Abbey — who is currently a free agent after his contract with Malaysian outfit PKNP was terminated — is looking to rejoin his former employers.