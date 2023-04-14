Ex-players rally behind Appiah after ‘attacks’ over football administration comments

The former Black Stars captain noted that many of his former colleagues have been sidelined and are not being allowed to bring their knowledge to the fore.

Pulse Ghana

He further stated that running football was not all bout grammar, saying: “Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.

“I hope that one day, not me Stephen Appiah necessarily, but I hope one day; one of us will get to lead and we will all support,” he added.

However, Appiah’s position was subjected to criticism by some members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

An Executive Council Member of the FA, Nana Oduro Sarfo, said the former midfielder has to first acquire academic knowledge if he wants a leadership role in the country’s football.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some ex-players, though, have since rallied behind Appiah, with Anthony Baffoe saying: “I totally agree with our Capitano @StephenAppiah.”

Former Ghana international Yussif Chibsah has also slammed Oduro Sarfo for his comments, insisting football administration is not all about academic qualification.

"I don't know the qualification he has for him to make those comments but he should come out and tell us his qualification. What he said is nothing to write home about because football administration is not about your academic qualification,” Chibsah said on Angel TV, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

"If academics is what we used in football administration then Randy Abbey should be the GFA president because he has a Doctorate degree with no disrespect to Kurt Okraku.

"Oduro Sarfo needs to apologize to Stephen Appiah because some of his colleagues including my own Alhaji Grusah, have no academic qualifications but they serve on the GFA Executive Council."

ADVERTISEMENT