Eshun for the past four seasons has not been able to score an average of five goals per season.

Pulse Sports can exclusively say that the club is not happy with the performance of the striker and are therefore ready to cut him loose next season, despite excelling in the tier 1 Special Competition with some good number of goals.

He started his goal scoring against Elmina Sharks in March 2019 in the Normalisation Committee tier 1 Special Competition

Benjamin Eshun would hit the back of the net again when the Scientific Soccer Lads hammered Ebusua Dwarfs 4-0 at the Carl Reindorf Park in April.

Eshun was on the scoresheet as he scored twice in Liberty’s three all game against Karela FC.

The Dansoman based outfit, however, finished third in Zone B and missed out on the semi-finals.

Liberty Professionals have calved a niche for themselves as a club which is bound in talent.

They have over the years produced several players who have paid their dues to the cause of Ghana football, namely Michael Essien, John Paintsil, Derek Boateng, Sulley Muntari, etc.

Hence, it is believed the club decision to let Eshun leave is an attempt to give some of the youngsters the team the opportunity to showcase what they have to offer.