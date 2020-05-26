Mr. Alexander Kotey came tops following a rigorous recruitment process by the Association.

READ MORE: Black Satellites coach Karim Zito, renowned Ghanaian scout Coach Eben name their GPL all-time XI

The Referees Manager will head the Refereeing Department of the GFA and shall report to the General Secretary.

The Referees Manager will perform, among others, the following duties:

- Assist the Referees Committee

- Implement decisions adopted by the Referees Committee

- Carry out all tasks related to the logistics of Refereeing

- Carry out all administrative duties of the Refereeing Department, and

- Implement programmes to develop Referees according to the guidelines approved by the Referees Committee.

The appointment of the Referees Manager by the General Secretary is in accordance with Article 44 (k) of the GFA Statutes 2019, which states as among the functions of the General Secretary that:

READ MORE: 6 times Asamoah Gyan helped society with his projects

"He (General Secretary) will propose to the Executive Council for approval, the appointment of Deputy General Secretaries. All other appointments may be made by the General Secretary subject to the approval of the Executive Council."

Alex Kotey, a 2006 SWAG (Sports Writers Association of Ghana) Referee of the Year, has worked as a Referees Instructor, Referee Assessor and also a Match Commissioner.

The retired FIFA referee officiated at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations held in Ghana. He has also handled games at the CAF U-20 level and the CAF Champions League, where he handled matches up to the semi-final level in 2007.

Mr. Kotey is a FIFA - Futuro III Technical Trainee Coach, Referee Assessor and also a CAF Technical Coach and CAF Technical Assessor

He has previously served on the GFA Disciplinary Committee and the Referees Committee.

Alex Kotey sees himself as a team player with excellent interpersonal relations and good communication skills. He is also adaptable with a flexible mindset.

Alex Kotey will be offered a one-year renewable contract based on performance.