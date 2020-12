READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan makes GPL return as Legon Cities, Medeama share the spoils

The games are as follows:

Aduana Stars FC vs Accra Hearts of Oak – Week 1

Asante Kotoko SC vs Accra Great Olympics FC– Week 3

AshantiGold SC vs King Faisal FC – Week 3

Medeama SC vs Asante Kotoko SC – Week 4

Bechem United FC vs AshantiGold SC – Week 4

A new date would be communicated in due course. All stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.