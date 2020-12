READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan congratulates President Akufo-Addo on his re-election

The Ghana Premier League games this weekend will start on Friday and ends on Sunday

Below are the match officials for Ghana Premier League matchday five

No. Referees, Venues & Other Officials

1. Date: Friday, December 11, 2020

Match: Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities (Startimes Live) – 6pm

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Selorm Yao Bless

Assistants: Courage Kuedufia & Isaac Asante

4th Referee: Phlip Atta Forson

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante

Venue Media Officer: Desmond Amenu

2. Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020 – 3pm

Match: Inter Allies Vs Bechem Utd

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Jones Akubiem

Assistants: Emmanuel Dolanganu & Richard Appiah

4th Referee:Isaac Osei

Match Commissioner:J.B Yakubu

Venue Media Officer: Frederick Gyan Mante

Gfa Cameraman: Elvis Mensah

3. Date: Saturday, December 12, 2020 – 3pm

Match: Ebusua Dwarfs Vs Medeama (Startimes Live)

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Bismark Appiah

Assistants: Stephen Balanguena & Augustine Dakura Soglo

4th Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi

Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior

Venue Media Officer: Lukeman Ayinde

4. Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020 – 3pm

Match: Wafa Vs Berekum Chelsea

Venue: Sogakope

Referee: Joshua Samadzi

Assistants: Roland Addy & Isaac Opoku Antwi

4th Referee: Selorm Kpormegbe

Match Commissioner: Joseph Y. Acheampong

Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor

Gfa Cameraman: Elvis Mensah

5. Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020 – 3pm

Match: Ashantigold Vs Elmina Sharks

Venue: Obuasi

Referee: Emmanuel Tampuri

Assistants: Tijani Mohammed

4th Referee: Thomas Ngindieye

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

Venue Media Officer: Nuhu Adams

Gfa Cameraman: Herbert Semakor

6. Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020 – 3pm

Match: Liberty Professionals Vs Great Olympics

Venue: Dansoman

Referee: Charles Bulu

Assistants: Emmanuel Dei & Mumuni Fuseini

4th Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Match Commissioner: Annan Lomotey

Venue Media Officer: Seth Acquaye

Gfa Cameraman: Abdul Samed

7. Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020 – 3pm

Match: Aduana Stars Vs Eleven Wonders

Venue: Dormaa

Referee: Julian Nunoo

Assistants: Kwasi Brobbey & Ato Yawson

4th Referee: Mahama Ewuntoma

Match Commissioner: Mark Kodua

Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng

Gfa Cameraman: Paul Agbenya

8. Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020 – 3pm

Match: Karela Vs King Faisal (Startimes Live)

Venue: Anyinase Cam Park

Referee: Maxwell Owusu

Assistants: Isaac Nyamekye & Pascal Mawusi

4th Referee: Kenny Padi

Match Commissioner: C.M. Atsatsa

Venue Media Officer: Stephen Apaka

9. Date: Sunday, December 13, 2020 – 6pm

Match: Hearts Of Oak Vs Dreams Fc (Startimes Live)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Eric Owusu Prempeh

Assistants: Emmanuel Allou Terson & Gilbert Adom Mensah

4th Referee: Musah Mubarik

Match Commissioner: Oduro Nyarko

Venue Media Officer: Raymond Ackumey