The topliner of the midweek is the tie between Paris Saint Germain and 13 times champions of the competition Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 7:00pm Ghanaian time.

READ MORE: Six things you need to know about Barcelona’s 16-year old superstar

Inter Milan will open the competition on Tuesday at 4:55pm Ghanaian time as they face Czech Republic giants Slavia Prague.

Tuesday 17th September 2019

16:55    Internazionale Milano - Italy       vs SK Slavia Prague - Czech Republic

Group F

16:55    Olympique Lyonnais - France      vs          Zenit St. Petersburg - Russia       

Group G

19:00    Chelsea FC - England vs Valencia C.F - Spain        

Group H

19:00    Ajax Amsterdam - Netherlands   vs LOSC Lille - France      

Group H

19:00    BV Borussia Dortmund - Germany            vs          FC Barcelona - Spain       

Group F

19:00    SL Benfica - Portugal      vs          RB Leipzig - Germany     Round: 1

Group G

19:00    SSC Napoli - Italy             vs Liverpool - England    Round: 1

Group E

19:00    Red Bull Salzburg - Austria           vs          KRC Genk - Belgium        Round: 1

Group E

Wednesday 18th September 2019

16:55    Club Brugge KV - Belgium            vs          Galatasaray SK - Turkey Round: 1

Group A

16:55    Olympiacos CFP - Greece             vs          Tottenham Hotspur - England    Round: 1

Group B

19:00    Atletico de Madrid - Spain           vs          Juventus FC - Italy           Round: 1

Group D

19:00    Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Germany vs         Lokomotiv Moscow - Russia        Round: 1

Group D

19:00    Bayern Munich - Germany           vs          Crvena Zvezda - Serbia  Round: 1

Group B

19:00    Paris Saint-Germain - France      vs          Real Madrid CF - Spain   Round: 1

Group A

19:00    GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Croatia    vs         Atalanta - Italy  Round: 1

Group C

19:00    Shakhtar Donetsk - Ukraine        vs          Manchester City - England           Round: 1

Group C