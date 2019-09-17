The topliner of the midweek is the tie between Paris Saint Germain and 13 times champions of the competition Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday at 7:00pm Ghanaian time.

READ MORE: Six things you need to know about Barcelona’s 16-year old superstar

Inter Milan will open the competition on Tuesday at 4:55pm Ghanaian time as they face Czech Republic giants Slavia Prague.

Tuesday 17th September 2019

16:55 Internazionale Milano - Italy vs SK Slavia Prague - Czech Republic

Group F

16:55 Olympique Lyonnais - France vs Zenit St. Petersburg - Russia

Group G

19:00 Chelsea FC - England vs Valencia C.F - Spain

Group H

19:00 Ajax Amsterdam - Netherlands vs LOSC Lille - France

Group H

19:00 BV Borussia Dortmund - Germany vs FC Barcelona - Spain

Group F

19:00 SL Benfica - Portugal vs RB Leipzig - Germany Round: 1

Group G

19:00 SSC Napoli - Italy vs Liverpool - England Round: 1

Group E

19:00 Red Bull Salzburg - Austria vs KRC Genk - Belgium Round: 1

Group E

Wednesday 18th September 2019

16:55 Club Brugge KV - Belgium vs Galatasaray SK - Turkey Round: 1

Group A

16:55 Olympiacos CFP - Greece vs Tottenham Hotspur - England Round: 1

Group B

19:00 Atletico de Madrid - Spain vs Juventus FC - Italy Round: 1

Group D

19:00 Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Germany vs Lokomotiv Moscow - Russia Round: 1

Group D

19:00 Bayern Munich - Germany vs Crvena Zvezda - Serbia Round: 1

Group B

19:00 Paris Saint-Germain - France vs Real Madrid CF - Spain Round: 1

Group A

19:00 GNK Dinamo Zagreb - Croatia vs Atalanta - Italy Round: 1

Group C

19:00 Shakhtar Donetsk - Ukraine vs Manchester City - England Round: 1

Group C