Hughton 60, born to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother has a strong attachment to Ghana and he wouldn’t hesitate to take up the national team coaching job of the West African country.

He says at the moment club job is what excites him but internationally he thinks of Ghana and the Republic of Ireland.

Chris Hughton has over the years been linked to the Black Stars coaching job and in the near future, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) might think of offering him the chance to take up one of his dream coaching jobs.

“My biggest draw at the moment is the day-to-day club management. That’s what continues to excite me,” Hughton said on The Ornstein & Chapman Podcast.

“The draw of affecting a team week-in-week-out but international football and particularly Ghana where my father is from and Ireland where my mum is something I think about.

“But my real strength at this moment is the day-to-day working moments with clubs.”

He played 53 matches for the Irish National team.