WAFU ‘B’ U-20 Qualifying tournament will be staged between November 14-29, 2020 in Togo.

GFA Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante has been handed the role of a General Coordinator at the tournament.

Former GFA Technical Director Francis Oti Akenteng will also join the Technical Study Group.

Two Match Officials, Charles Benle Bulu (Referee) and Tijani Mohammed (Assistant Referee) are also set to officiate at the tournament.

They will however undergo Cooper Tests and courses on November 10 & 13.

A virtual draw for the WAFU U20 which was earlier scheduled for October 17 -31, will be held on October 20 in Abidjan.