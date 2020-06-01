Yeboah emerged as the first African player to win the top scorer in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt in 1993 and 1994.

He was signed by Leeds United, where he made a mark in the English Premier League, scoring 24 goals in 47 appearances before he returned to the German topflight league with Hamburg SV.

The former Black Stars striker has disclosed that Frankfurt management for fear of death threats from their fans turned down several offers from Bayern Munich for his signature.

“Normally I should have gone to Bayern Munich but Frankfurt would not allow because the fans would kill them so they said no: we are not allowing you to go even though Bayern were 100% interested,” he told GTV Sports+ in an interview.

He spent the twilight of his career at Qatari side Al-Gharafa SC (formerly Al-Ittihad) before hanging up his boot.

Yeboah had a great career with the Black Stars where he played at three consecutive Africa Cup of Nations- 1992, 1994 and 1996.