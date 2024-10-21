ADVERTISEMENT
Gary Lineker says ‘special’ Fatawu Issahaku should start every Leicester City game

Mandela Anuvabe

Former England player and broadcaster, Gary Lineker has hailed Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku as a special talent who deserves to start every game for Leicester City.

Gary said it always comes as a surprise to him and his kids anytime he sees the team’s starting line-up without Issahaku in there.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day show, Gary described the winger as a game-changer when he came on in the second half against Southampton last Saturday, October 19, 2024.

“The game really changed when Fatawu came on. I mean as a Leicester fan, my kids all follow Leicester as well, every time we see the team sheet now and he’s not on it, we all go: ‘Oh no not again. Why is he not playing?’ This kid is special,” the former Leicester City striker said.

The former England international striker believes Issahaku deserves a place in Leicester City’s starting eleven going forward. He therefore urged Leicester manager, Steve Cooper to start the Black Stars winger in more games.

Leicester City were down by two goals in 28 minutes after Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo both found the back of the net for Southampton. Issahaku came on in the 59th minute and assisted Facundo Bounanotte five minutes later to pull one back for the Foxes in the 64th minute.

Jamie Vardy restored parity from the penalty spot after Ryan Fraser was sent off for the Saints.

Fatawu Issahaku celebrating with Jordan Ayew
Fatawu Issahaku celebrating with Jordan Ayew
Issahaku had seven touches – the most, in the opposition’s box despite playing only 31 minutes.

In what was another eventful weekend for Ghanaian players in Europe, it was no other than Black Stars player, Jordan Ayew, who completed the comeback at the death for Leicester City.

